Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel
1099 Gordon Street
Guelph, ON N1G 4X9
(519) 821-5077
Ida Nespoli

Ida Nespoli Obituary
Passed away suddenly at the age of 92, on February 24, 2020, while on her morning walk. Devoted wife to Geremia for 57 years. Loving mother to Oscar (Dianne) and Marta (Chris Kamps). Beloved grandma to Gabriel (Erin), Stefan (Kendra), Dane (Jessica), Megan, and Tate, and great-grandma to Olly and June. Ida was the proud sister of the late Iolanda Bosica (Guerino), and the late Gino Cordone (Anita). She held very dear her immediate and extended family, and her many friends. Ida was a wonderful person, touching many with her warmth, kindness and her delicious home-made cooking. The family received friends at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph (519-821-5077) on Thursday, February 27th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. John's Church, 45 Victoria Rd. N., Guelph, on Friday, February 28th at 11:30 a.m. Entombment at Marymount Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020
