Passed away at the A. R. Goudie People Care, Kitchener, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Ina Christina (nee Lillycrop) Moore, in her 100th year, was the beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Douglas Moore (April 10, 1994). She was the dear mother of Bernice (Gordon Pinnell), infant daughter Donna Marlene Moore (February 27, 1948), Garry (Marian) Moore and Sandra (Brian Rumig). Ina is lovingly remembered by five grandchildren Scott Bolster, Denise (Dereck Landry), Alana Moore, Erica (Helmut Reichel) and Erin Moore, by eight great-grandchildren Cassie, Alyssa, Brienne, Caden, Drayden, Ava, Brinley and Philip and by four great-great-grandchildren. Ina was predeceased by her parents Norman and Beatrice (nee Ford) Lillycrop and by her brother Ivan Lillycrop. A private family service has been held. Interment, Ebenezer Cemetery, 12274 Guelph Line, Milton. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or to the charity of one's choice would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be sent to https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com&d=DwIDAw&c=KjisrLs2D0AXJmZjByAnZA&r=nMJcXs-B3sSmUecdW-r74WMjWuhj_J6gRI2gyU2Gm7I&m=Flx2qrinFPWzEJDX06INI2fIorBJ_zhO33P9AEKIepQ&s=9V1RxqLsLt6YAlxfrD6Yy10rDhrds4tmT3YRr4_13Z0&e=
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.