It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Iola (Oli) MacTaggart (nee Fitzpatrick) on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Oli was born the daughter of T. Joseph Fitzpatrick and Beatrice R. Keating in Guelph, Ontario. She was the beloved wife of Frank (56 years) and devoted mother to Tracy (Nigel), Trevor (Barb), and Tanis (Bill). She was an adored grandmother to Jacob, Mitchell, Cooper, Weston and Beckett. She will be greatly missed by her surviving siblings; Bernice Laurenceson, Cliff Fitzpatrick, Marlene (Paul) Herlihey and Carol Anne Fitzpatrick. She will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews, and their extended families, as well as many lifelong friends and neighbours. At Oli's request, cremation has taken place and a Funeral Mass is tentatively planned for August 4, 2020 at St. Christopher's Roman Catholic Church. 1171 Clarkson Rd N., Mississauga. The mass is planned for 11:00 a.m., with a reception to follow, and all are invited. Please note: The funeral date is tentative and subject to change due to quarantine restrictions.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 16, 2020