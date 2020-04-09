Home

Passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Village of Riverside Glen, Guelph, at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late William (Bill) Anderson Hogg (2011). Loving Mum of Sheilah and her husband Scott Johnson and Andy and his wife Debbie Zeliski. Loving grandmother to Alex and Sam Johnson. Irene was an accomplished bridge player, avid golfer, an animal lover and above all, a great mum. A private family graveside service was held at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Guelph. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Guelph Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 519-822-4731 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com The family would like to acknowledge the Village of Riverside Glen, Mapleton Floor for the years of outstanding care they provided.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 9, 2020
