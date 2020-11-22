Irene Laidlaw, affectionately known as "Ike", passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020, in her home at the age of 85, with her loving family by her side. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Wendi (Ron) and grandchildren Jason and Paige (Jeff), all of Kelowna; as well as her son Barry (Sandy) and grandchildren Cassidy and Quinn of Calgary. Irene's son Randy, who passed away in 1984, will be lovingly embracing her with his long outstretched arms once again. Irene's husband Richard "Dick", who passed away in 2010, would have celebrated his birthday on November 19th. It is our belief that Ike wanted him to have the greatest gift she could give - to be by his side again forever. Irene was the youngest daughter of parents Ellen and Albert Kurtz; sister to Dorothy Hall (Ron), Rita Tracey (Jim), James Kurtz, Ralph Kurtz, and Gerald Kurtz (Doreen); and sister-in-law Carol Sanvido, all who have passed before her. She is survived by her only living sibling Wilfred (Dorothy) Kurtz; sisters-in-law Helen Kurtz and Ruth Kurtz; brother-in-law Reno Sanvido; as well as many nieces and nephews - all of whom will miss Auntie Ike dearly. Ike was born in Guelph ON, - the youngest of 7 children. In her late teens she worked at the Sally Shop in Guelph where she met her future husband and eternal life-mate Dick, a strapping young advertising delivery boy for the Guelph Mercury. They married in 1954 in Guelph, then moved to Kirkland Lake, ON where they started their family of 3 children. The family moved around, first going back to Guelph and then Trenton, ON, before "heading west" to Kamloops, BC in 1969. Ike, Dick and Barry moved to Calgary, AB in 1977 with Ike and Dick finally retiring to Kelowna, BC in 1990. In all the cities Ike lived, she not only carried on a professional working career but contributed tirelessly into volunteer efforts with Beta Sigma Phi - an international organization embracing Life, Learning & Friendship - qualities that she lived daily. Her extensive contribution to Beta Sigma Phi was recognized with many honours including, Woman of the Year and the ultimate International Award of Distinction - Beta Sigma Phi will miss a truly exceptional lady and giving member. Irene was also an artistic crafter and extraordinary seamstress. So many people benefited from her many talents with clothes, window treatments, convention attire, Christmas décor, Calgary Stampede outfits, as well as her daughters wedding dress and granddaughters first day of school outfit, to name a few. She also hosted many large events - Legacy Teas with Beta Sigma Phi, Stampede Breakfasts in Calgary, Conventions, Charity Gift Wrap Projects, Hospice Calendar Projects, Red Alert Programs, Curling Bonspiels and of course, Dick's Annual Golf Tournament. Give, give, give was Irene's mantra in life. Tirelessly through her actions, reaching out to positively impact everyone she touched. Doing for others and not asking for anything in return. Do all the work, let others take the spotlight, then stand in the background with humility and honour. The world has lost a very special person. She has made all of our lives better - for that we will be eternally grateful. Due to COVID restrictions, a private family Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Kelowna, with Interment at the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery to follow, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband Dick and son Randy. Date is yet to be determined. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation (www.heartandstroke.ca
), or the BC Cancer Foundation (www.bccancer.bc.ca
).