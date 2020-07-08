Irene WILLIAMS

Passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington, Guelph, on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Alan Kenneth Williams (2010). Loving mother of Michael and his wife Michelle. Cherished grandmother of Cameron. Predeceased by her dear sister Helen Osborne (Hugh). She will be fondly remembered by her nieces, Cathy and Diane, her nephew Dave and extended family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice Wellington, Guelph General Hospital 4th Floor West and Arbour Trails for their compassionate care. Private cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial contributions to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com
and they will be forwarded to the family.