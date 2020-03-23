|
At Hospice Wellington, Guelph, with her loving daughter at her side, on Friday, March 20, 2020, Iris Marie Wilson of Guelph, passed away in her 90th year. Iris was born on March 15, 1931 in Listowel, the daughter of the late Roy Irvine Wilson (1897-1977) and Wilhelmine (Minnie) Christina Wieben (1895-1979). She was predeceased by her sister Lillie Taylor (1925-2016). Survived by her sister of Eva Ottmann of Brantford. Beloved mother of Madelaine Wilson of Guelph. Iris will be sadly missed by her grey tabby Tigger. Missed and loved by her extended family and friends; Lenalia and Silvino Rego, Sarah, Josh, Sophie, Chloe, and Jasper Tritt, Stephanie and Keith Day, Gino and Barb Vettor, Nicole, Matt, Alice, and Soren Elmes, Danielle, Derek, and Audrey Gooding, Adam and Christopher Vettor, Louisa, Mark, Angela, and Matthew Grigg, Luciano, Rino, Desi, and Carlos Mattucci, Michael Brohman, and Rob and Fran Snyder. Iris was a long-time employee of Eastern Farm Machinery in Guelph. She loved cooking, knitting, and sitting in her sunroom with Tigger to watch the hummingbirds and flowers. Madelaine would like to express her thanks to Dr. Friedman at the Guelph Renal Clinic, and everyone at Hospice Wellington, Guelph. She would also like to say thank you to her friends from LifeLearn, Dina Lemiux, Diana Beliski, Lara Parks, Dr. Debbie Stoewen, and Leslie Barker, and finally thank you very much to everyone supporting Madeline at this time, and in the days, weeks, and months to come. A private family funeral will be held at the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 with Rev. Ernie Naylor officiating. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. Memorial donations to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 23, 2020