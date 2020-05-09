Mary Isabel Doupe (née Cherry), of Guelph, passed away at The Village of Riverside Glen, Guelph, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Kirk Weston Doupe. Remembered by sister-in-law Dell Cherry of Waterloo. Missed by nephew John (Nancy) Cherry and family. Predeceased by her parents Samuel J. and Eva H. (née Patton) Cherry and brother Harold J. Cherry. Also missed by Kirk's nieces and nephews as well as her bank family and friends. Isabel was born in North Bay, Ontario on April 25, 1922. After high school she attended Ontario Ladies College in Whitby ON. Musically gifted from a young age, she attained her music degree at the Academy of the Royal Conservatory of Toronto in keyboards, subsequently teaching and holding the positions of church organist and choir director. Isabel met Kirk W. Doupe while teaching elementary school in Sault Ste. Marie in the late 1940's. After marrying, they followed Kirk's career at the Royal Bank of Canada from the Sault to Orillia, to Vancouver and finally to head office in Toronto where Kirk retired in 1984. Everyone's favourite aunt, Isabel always had a keen and genuine interest in the lives of her family and friends with astounding memory for detail, so much so that you could pick up a conversation right where you left off weeks previous; she was articulate and sharp to her last day. Isabel was a model of the impeccable manners and etiquette she was brought up with and polished at the Whitby ladies college. A private family funeral service was held at the Davey-Linklater Funeral Home, Kincardine. Final resting place, Kincardine Cemetery. Memorial donations to The Foundation of Guelph General Hospital would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Portrait and memorial online at www.daveylinklaterfuneralhome.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 9, 2020.