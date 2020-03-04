|
|
Isobel Rankine King (née Barnet) lived a wonderful life, passing away surrounded by family on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Hospice Wellington following a short illness. She was much loved by family: her husband of 65 years Kenneth King, children Scott (Richelle Allen-King), Barbara King Hooper (Gary), Donald (Michele ApSimon), and Steven and by her grandchildren Kiera, Justin and Nicholas. She was predeceased by parents Alfred and Euphemia Barnet, siblings Jean Whitley, Doug Barnet, and Jack Barnet. She is lovingly remembered by brother Rev Murray Barnet and wife June, and many dear nieces and nephews from the Barnet and King Families. Isobel was born on a farm in Huntoon, SK in 1931 and moved with her family to the Fergus area when she was 15. She married Ken in 1954 and they built a home in the south end of Guelph in 1956 in which they have lived ever since. She became a prize-winning quilter and baker and taught courses sharing her talents. As a member of the Guelph GoGo Grandmothers, she made close to 100 unique vests with African design to raise funds in support of African grandmothers caring for their grandchildren orphaned by AIDS. She was an active leader at Dublin Street United Church for more than 60 years in many areas, twice as president of the Dublin United Church Women who honoured her as a Life Member. She was an active person who enjoyed square dancing, cross-country skiing, hiking and badminton. Isobel will be well remembered for her friendship, service and selflessness, dedication to family and community, generosity, and as an inspiration for how to live one's life. A visitation will be 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 7:00-9:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 206 Norfolk St., Guelph. A celebration of life/memorial service will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, March 7 at Dublin Street United Church, 68 Suffolk St. W., Guelph. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dublin Street United Church, Hospice Wellington, or Guelph General Hospital. Cremation has occurred and interment will take place at a later date. A tree will be planted in memory of Isobel R. King in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020