Ivan DURIGON
Ivan passed away suddenly on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 65 years old. Beloved son of Luigia and Amedeo (deceased) Durigon. Loving father of Michael (Jackie), Lauren (Gordon) and Mark (Lisa). Much loved partner of Julie Moore. Adoring Nonno to seven exceptional granddaughters: Gemma, Tessa, Stella, Emma, Ruby, Rosie and Ivy. Deeply missed by J.P, Connor and Alexandra (Sean) Hammill. Predeceased by his brother Valerio. Ivan loved many things, but nothing filled his heart with more joy than being surrounded by family and friends. He was a quick wit, a listener, proud Italian, legendary salami connoisseur, wise counselor to many and he loved colourful stories from the past. Ivan was one of the good ones and has left us far too soon. He will be deeply missed. Due to COVID-19 limitations, the funeral service will be by invitation only. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Donation or condolences can be make at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Aug. 27, 2020.
