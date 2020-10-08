At Hospice Wellington, Guelph, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Pat Heffernan, age 67 years, was the son of the late Joe and Mary Heffernan. He was predeceased by his sister Barbara of Owen Sound (September 3, 2019). Pat is survived by his sister Joanne of Guelph, his daughters Jennifer of Oshawa and Lee Ann and her husband Ryan Smyth of Brooklyn and their children Kennedy and Sam. Pat took over his father's family business, Guelph Terminal Warehouse, which he successfully ran for many years. Our thanks to the Guelph General Hospital, to Grand River Hospital, to the Guelph Dialysis Satellite Unit and to the Guelph Independent Living (Neeve Street). Friends are invited to meet the family at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph, with RSVP social distancing practices being observed, on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 7 - 8:30 p.m. Masks must be worn. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Basilica of Our Lady, 28 Norfolk St., Guelph, on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment, Marymount Cemetery, Guelph. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be sent to