Passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington on Friday, December 20, 2019, in his 88th year. Jack was the loving father of John Hamilton (Peri) and Sherry Cox (Doug). Proud grandfather of Tylor, Kyle, Sherise, Jennifer, Jamie and great-grandfather of Kassandra, Nathaniel, Benjamin, Noah, Lucas, and Lucy. Beloved brother of Marg Hannaberg, brother-in-law of Nancy Hamilton, and uncle to several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers Bill, Jim, sister-in-law Mary, and brother-in-law Jack Hannaberg. He was an avid runner and was often seen hitting the pavement with a friendly wave and 'Hamilton-smile' for everyone he met. He is greatly missed by many family and friends. Resting at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph, where the family received their friends on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass was held at Holy Rosary Church, 175 Emma St., Guelph, on Saturday, December 28 at 10:30 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Wellington or The Foundation of Guelph General Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the funeral home 519-821-5077 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com