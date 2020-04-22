|
Goodbyes hurt the most when the story was not finished. Sadly, Jackie passed away at Hospice Wellington on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved wife of James Theaker. Step-mother of Lori Theaker and the late Lynn (1993). Grandmother of Jonathan Green (Samantha), Lynsey Green and Joshua Green (Melanie) and great-grandmother of Natalie and Easton. She is survived by her many nieces and nephews. Dear sister of the late Bill, Donald, Gordon and Evan Deans. Jackie was an avid Guelph Storm fan for many years. A special thank you to the nurses at Bayshore, Tanda and Bonia, as well as Pat and the nurses at Hospice Wellington. The family is so grateful for your kindness and support. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Guelph Humane Society or Hospice Wellington would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreand son.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 22, 2020