Passed away suddenly in the Bahamas on Tuesday January 21, 2020, at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Linda. Loving father of Jamie (Casie), Amanda (Randy) and Nick (Tina). Cherished Papa Jim of Reese, Aubrie, Summer, Adelaide and Robyn. Jim will be missed by many extended family members and friends. Jim was born and raised in Guelph where he worked as an elementary French teacher. He loved playing his guitar, motorcycle rides on his Ducati with his friends, cooking delicious meals and recently traveling with his wife. He had been enjoying his retirement on their hobby farm in Puslinch where they have lived for over 40 years. He was a truly classic character who put family above all else. A memorial service will be held for Jim at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St, Guelph, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, please no donations or flowers, but please focus your love and energy on the ones that mean the most to you and don't take your time together for granted. Memories of Jim may be left at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020