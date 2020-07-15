Passed away after a lengthy illness at Hospice Wellington on Monday, July 13, 2020. Doug Gillan in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Patricia (Ricker). Dear father of Lynn Smith, Heather McEachern, Shawn (Elaine) all of Guelph; Michael of Gravenhurst, Kevin (Laura) of Baysville and David Elsley (Anne) of Markstay. Sadly missed by his 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Naida Campbell, Janet Lamorie, Keith (Lorna) all of Gravenhurst, Will (Marie) of Walkers Point; brother-in-law of Lillian Gillan of Gravenhurst. Predeceased by his parents Ada (Berry) and James Gillan, his brother Bruce (2010) and his great-granddaughter Brie (2019) and brothers-in-law Ray Campbell and Gilobert Lamorie and son-in-law Gary McEachern. The family would like to thank the PSW's who took excellent care of Doug and allowed him to stay at home. Memorial contributions to Hospice Wellington or the charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Cremation has taken place. Private arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com
and they will be forwarded to the family.