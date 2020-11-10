1/1
James "Jim" HOY
With heavy hearts, the family of James (Jim) Hoy announce his peaceful passing at Hospice Wellington, Guelph, with his family by his side, on Friday, November 6, 2020. Jim Hoy, age 86 years, was the beloved husband of Pat (Patricia) for 62 years. He was the dear father of Cathy (Rick) Trento and David (Lisa) Hoy. Jim was the loving Grandpa of Shawn (Jessica), Brett, Craig (Emily) and Brianna (Anthony). Special thanks to the caregivers at the Guelph General Hospital and Hospice Wellington. A private Celebration of Life was held for the family on Sunday, November 8, 2020. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Wellington, to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario or to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be sent to https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com&d=DwIDAw&c=KjisrLs2D0AXJmZjByAnZA&r=nMJcXs-B3sSmUecdW-r74WMjWuhj_J6gRI2gyU2Gm7I&m=6GI8YEIRv2CF_QxDfUrwg1VkZS77eveWgKneMlVwoRY&s=Ju_il0-C6vqgSIQAz9RIuOwxqTbtImmcMstk9101G9U&e=


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
