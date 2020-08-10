Of London, passed peacefully at Victoria Hospital on Friday, August 7, 2020, in his 80th year. Beloved husband of Nancy Hutchinson (née Cudmore) for 54 years. Cherished father of Martha (George) Bere. Proud grandfather of Jason and Katie Bere. Dear brother of William 'Bill' Hutchinson (Mary Nichol) and cousin of Bruce Thomson. Predeceased by his parents, Bill and Marguerite Hutchinson; and his sister, Isabelle Jackson. Jim was a versatile upper elementary school teacher who specialized in teaching gifted students and later worked as a teacher-librarian. His career spanned the years from 1960 to 1995 in a variety of London schools. He met Nancy in 1961 while teaching at Governor Simcoe Public School and they married in June of 1966 at First-St. Andrew's United Church, where they were choir members and remained longtime parishioners. Jim was very proud of his Scottish heritage. He and Nancy were both members of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society and performed with their demonstration team. Jim also served as Chairman of the society. Jim and Nancy were world travellers and especially enjoyed cruising. Jim had a passion for a wide variety of musical genres including opera, choral compositions, hymns, organ works, Scottish folk songs and musical theatre. After his retirement, Jim supported his love of the arts by volunteering at the Palace Theatre. He also gave of his time working for the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program and the Kiwanis Music Festival. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at WESTVIEW FUNERAL CHAPEL, 709 Wonderland Road North, London, on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., with visitation one hour prior. Private interment will take place at a later date. Registration is required to attend the visitation and service. For information on how to register, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com
. Please note: as per the directive of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive-changes-to-funeral-and-visitation-attendance/
attendance numbers will be restricted. Please be aware that COVID-19 protocols are in place which may preclude some from being able to attend and masks are mandatory. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in memory of Jim are asked to consider First-St. Andrew's United Church, London Public Library - Visiting Library Services, Mission Services of London, or the Children's Health Foundation. For information and online condolences, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com