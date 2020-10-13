James Louis Hunt passed peacefully on October 5, 2020 following a decade-long battle with Parkinson's disease. Beloved husband of Esmé and loved father of Colin, Sylvia and Bryan (Barrie) and grandson Nathan Morissette. James was born in Guelph, Ontario. He had a very strong interest early in life in science and mathematics. Upon graduating from Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute, he entered Queens University, graduating in 1955 with a degree in Physics. He would go on to do post-graduate work at the University of Toronto, receiving his doctorate in 1959 with his thesis in hydrogen spectroscopy. His first posting was at Memorial University in Newfoundland starting in 1959. In 1962, a friend invited him to join what would become a new university in Ontario, the University of Guelph. While at Guelph, he was instrumental in establishing the Physics Department's programmes of Biophysics and Astronomy. Over the 30 years of his professional career, his research work, as author or co-author, included more than 80. James had a lifelong interest in music, learning piano and recorder relatively early in life. He also learned to play classical guitar. His interests were many and varied, including a large interest in and collection of postage stamps. Later in life, he became a member of the Halton County Radial Railway Museum, where he helped build and operate much of the equipment and facilities. Operating full-size electric trolleys gave him many hours of enjoyment. He was also active in the community. Along with co-authors he wrote a science column for the local newspaper The Daily Mercury for approximately four years starting in the late 1970s. The collected columns were published by the University of Guelph. Following retirement in 1996, he turned to new fields of endeavour in art, specifically anamorphic art. He produced a number of public pieces, including collaborating on a piece of anamorphic art in downtown Kitchener, Ontario, and a sundial in Riverside Park, Guelph. He felt his greatest work was spent in translating, analyzing and updating the 17th-century work by Jean-Francois Niceron La Perspective Curieuse. This definitive work, which took a decade to complete, was published in 2019. We request that any donations be sent in his name to the Halton County Radial Railway, a place dear to his heart. https://hcry.org/
. A tree will be planted in memory of James L. Hunt in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest.