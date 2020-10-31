1/1
James Oosterhuis
1975-08-29 - 2020-10-27
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oosterhuis James Theodore (1975-2020). James passed away suddenly Tuesday October 27th due to a workplace accident. He was father to two amazing young women, Addy and late Cyra, and life partner to Brenda Becker (Wills) and her wonderful kids, Justin and Sarah Becker. Dear son of Jan "John" & Johanna Oosterhuis, and brother of Samuel (Melissa), Sarah (Nathan Welch), Jon (Tonia Stasi), Liz Collier, Andrew (Alana) and late Kelly. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and many, many friends. James had the biggest heart, and he was the hardest working guy you could imagine. He faced many challenges through his life but continued forward with bullish optimism and ceaseless tenacity. James always showed up with a zany comment, crazy joke, random story, or a unique observation. He was known for his compassion and willingness to jump in to help when he saw a need, or to fix whatever was broken. He will be missed profoundly by all that knew him. We love you dear James. Arrangements for cremation have been made. A private family ceremony/celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers the family would greatly appreciate donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association in honor of his late daughter Cyra, alternatively an account has been set up at TD Canada Trust in memory of Jamie for the benefit of his family. Arrangements can be made through the Brock and Visser Funeral Home, Woodstock, 519-539-0004. Expressions of love and sympathy may be offered at www.brockandvisser.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brock & Visser Funeral Home
845 Devonshire Ave
Woodstock, ON N4S 8Z4
519-539-0004
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brock & Visser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved