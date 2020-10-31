Oosterhuis James Theodore (1975-2020). James passed away suddenly Tuesday October 27th due to a workplace accident. He was father to two amazing young women, Addy and late Cyra, and life partner to Brenda Becker (Wills) and her wonderful kids, Justin and Sarah Becker. Dear son of Jan "John" & Johanna Oosterhuis, and brother of Samuel (Melissa), Sarah (Nathan Welch), Jon (Tonia Stasi), Liz Collier, Andrew (Alana) and late Kelly. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and many, many friends. James had the biggest heart, and he was the hardest working guy you could imagine. He faced many challenges through his life but continued forward with bullish optimism and ceaseless tenacity. James always showed up with a zany comment, crazy joke, random story, or a unique observation. He was known for his compassion and willingness to jump in to help when he saw a need, or to fix whatever was broken. He will be missed profoundly by all that knew him. We love you dear James. Arrangements for cremation have been made. A private family ceremony/celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers the family would greatly appreciate donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association in honor of his late daughter Cyra, alternatively an account has been set up at TD Canada Trust in memory of Jamie for the benefit of his family. Arrangements can be made through the Brock and Visser Funeral Home, Woodstock, 519-539-0004. Expressions of love and sympathy may be offered at www.brockandvisser.com