Jane Henderson "Jean" BELL
A glass of sherry a day and no vegetables. This was Jean Bell's self-professed secret to her longevity. That advice served her well over her 105 years of life. Jane (Jean) Henderson Bell of Guelph, Ontario, died Saturday November 28th, 2020. She was the wife of William Bell for 44 years until his death in 1983. Born Saturday April 17, 1915 in Shettleston, Glasgow, Scotland, Jean was the middle child of the late John McIntyre and the late Mary Henderson McIntyre. Her siblings, Jack, Archie, Hughie, and May all passed before her several years ago. Her daughter-in-law, Margaret Bell, passed away in 2017. Her grandson, Joe Shortt, passed away last year. Jean is survived by a loving family that includes her daughter, Moira Shortt, Moira's husband Joe; her son, Ian Bell; her grandson Kevin Shortt, his wife Jennifer, and great-grandchildren Jada and Graydon; her granddaughter Heather Coolahan, Heather's husband Joe, and great-grandson Callum, his wife Elizabeth; her great-grandson Sean; her granddaughter, Karen and Karen's partner, Robin; and Jean's niece Heather Sullivan, and nephews Tom Summers, and Gordon McIntyre. Jean lived through the tumult and wonders of the 20th century. Among her earliest memories was watching her aunt boil her uncle's military uniform upon his return home from World War 1. In conversation, she would recall men lighting the gas street lanterns of Glasgow in the early evenings. She met William (Willie) Bell at a dance and later they were married on June 30th, 1939. During World War II, Willie left for the war and Jean stayed in Glasgow with her two young children, Moira and Ian. When the family was reunited after the war, they emigrated in 1947 to join Jean's siblings in Ontario, Canada. She and Willie created a magical home of love and good memories for the family. When Willie died in 1983, Jean carried on and held her independence to the very end. Jean was a vibrant, loving woman who enjoyed her tea, and the slot machines, and who had many good friends including Anna Black. Jean was able to live her final years as she wished, independently in her own home thanks to the devoted help of her PSW, Sylvia Bendo, and her daughter Moira. A celebration of Jean Bell's life will be arranged later next year. She has been cremated and her ashes will find their home back in Scotland. Cremation has taken place. If desired, memorial contributions to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.

Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Dec. 1, 2020.
