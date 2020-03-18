Home

Jane (Mitchell) MURISON

At the age of 75, passed away on March 15, 2020 surrounded by her husband of 49 years John Murison and beloved family. Jane and John made their home in Rockwood since 1976. Jane was an active member of the Rockwood Lioness club, Avid Euchre player and an active member of the community. Jane was born December 26, 1944 in Harriston, Ontario. Daughter of the late Borden and Helen Mitchell. Loving wife to husband John Murison and Mother to Kevin Murison and wife Brenda, Robert Murison and wife Babette, Scott Murison and wife Marlene. Proud grandmother to Travis and Sarah, Kiera, Cailyn and Eric, Ethan and Teagan. She is deeply missed by her sisters Mary Schmidt of Kitchener and Janice Cole of Listowel. Special Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Deepest thanks to the staff at the Hospice Wellington for their care and kindness. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to CNIB or Hospice Wellington would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 18, 2020
