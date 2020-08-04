1/1
Janet Katherine (Stockwell) McLEAN
Passed away on August 2nd at the age of 78 after a brave three-year battle with cancer. Janet had a lifelong passion for education and helping others. She trained as a nurse at The Wellesley Hospital, where she served as class president in her final year. After earning a teaching certificate at the University of Toronto, she returned to Wellesley to teach nursing, before earning a B.Sc. in Nursing at the University of Toronto two years later. She moved to Guelph in 1967 with her husband Ross and focused on her sons for ten years before returning to school to earn an M.Sc. in Human Biology from the University of Guelph. She later worked as the head of academic counselling in the B.A. program at the University of Guelph. Janet actively volunteered in the Guelph and Parry Sound communities. She particularly enjoyed choral and classical music. She enjoyed singing in various choirs, including the University of Guelph choir and St. James the Apostle. Janet was a life-long dog lover. She was intensely proud of her sons and took great joy in her grandchildren. She leaves her sons Dr. David McLean, Rob (Lisa) McLean, and grandchildren Katie, Zoe, Lucas, and Coby, and her sister Peggy. Janet is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Ross McLean. A small Celebration of Life will be held in Fall 2020 (as public health restrictions allow). Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hospice Wellington or another charity of choice. A tree will be planted in memory of Janet K. McLean in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Aug. 4, 2020.
