It is with great sadness, that the family of Janina Janiszewski of Guelph announces her passing on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Janina is lovingly remembered by her three daughters and their husbands, Anna and Mark Hunt, Julie and George Franchetto and Barbara and Andrew MacLennan and her eight grandchildren Brittany, Stephen, Andrew, Ryan, Tristan, Meagan, Caitlyn and Aaron. Janina was predeceased by her loving husband Adolf Janiszewski. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so at a Visitation held at Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, 252 Dublin St N., on Friday, February 21st between 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 98 Alice St., Guelph, on February 22nd at 10 a.m. Interment at Marymount Cemetery, Guelph. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Cards are available at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020