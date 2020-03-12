|
(August 10, 1930 - March 8, 2020) With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Janis surrounded by her loving family at her home. Janis was predeceased by her beloved husband Richard (Dick) Ronald Richardson on March 1, 2010 and her parents W. Stewart and Reta (Barber) Houlding. Janis is survived by her cherished children Louise Wilhelm (Chris), Lori Irvine (Glen), and Larry Richardson (Jennifer). Janis was the very proud Nanny of Lyndsay Porter-Hood (the late Paul), Kimberley Renne(Jamie) , Christopher Barnsley, Ashlean Richardson, and Taylor Richardson and special Granny to Kypton and Kaleb Renne. Janis was employed by the former Wellington County Board of Education as a school secretary for 18 years. She joined Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in 1951, and was a long time member of both Edward Johnson Chapter IODE in Guelph and Thistle Chapter IODE in Fergus. She enjoyed her long life and always looked forward to the company of her family and friends. Janis also enjoyed travelling, entertaining, country life and playing Crazy Eights with her grandchildren. At Janis' request there was no visitation and a private interment was held at Woodlawn Cemetery. Special thanks to Dr. William Ruddock and Dr. Nicholas Ruddock for their care and compassion over many years. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to VON Transportation Services or the . www.grahamgiddyfh.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 12, 2020