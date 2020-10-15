Passed away with her family by her side at Hospice Wellington, Guelph, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer for 15 years. Janis Patricia (Craig) Barker in her 59th year, was the beloved wife and best friend of Les Barker for 32 years. She was the loving mother of Stephannie Barker. Janis was the dear sister of Roger Craig and his wife Nancy and Don Craig and his wife Elaine. Predeceased by her parents Orland Craig (1988) and Joyce (Hutchinson) Craig (2014). Survived by nieces, nephews and by her Godfather Mick Hutchinson. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held in the chapel at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph. Interment of ashes in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Guelph, at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the funeral home 519-822-4731 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com