Passed away peacefully at the Guelph General Hospital on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Janyse Anne (Schuett) in her 69th year. Dear wife of Larry and beloved mother of Gerry (Loretta Duffield) and Robert. Sadly missed by her two sisters and three brothers. Predeceased by her parents, one sister and two brothers. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and health care workers on the 7th floor at Guelph General Hospital. Memorial contributions to Foundation of the Guelph General Hospital or Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.

Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gilchrist Chapel
One Delhi Street
Guelph, ON N1E 4J3
(519) 824-0031
