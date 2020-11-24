Passed away peacefully in his 53rd year at Markham Stouffville Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. Loving husband to his wife Alexandra and proud father to his son Connor. Jason is survived by his parents Wayne and Anne and his brother Grant. Jason will be missed by his nephews, niece, cousins, aunts, uncles, grandmother, in-laws, co-workers and dear friends. Jason was a career architect who was very proud of the many developments that he contributed to across the Toronto area as well as across North America. Jason was also an artist and a painter who could transform a blank canvas or an old object into a beautiful and new decorative work of art. Special thanks to the staff at the Oncology Unit and the ICU at Markham Stouffville Hospital for all their assistance and compassion during this time. Due to the current situation, a memorial of Jason's life will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Canadian Cancer Society
or to Markham Stouffville Hospital.