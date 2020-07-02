With heavy hearts and profound sadness, we announce the passing of Jason Ramsey Shortreed, at his home on Salt Spring Island, BC on June 23rd, 2020, at the age of 58. He put up "the good fight" with tenacity and courage for many years. He will be sadly missed by the love of his life Roberta of 33 years and his loving daughter Sydney. The much-loved son of James and Eleanor Shortreed and son-in-law to Jean Mack of Guelph. Jay was 5th in line of the "8 is enough" gang of siblings. Jay will be forever remembered by his siblings Debbie Easton (Don), Barbara (Art), Gregory (Jannie), Bradley (Wendy), Odette Titone (Piero), Annette (Ben) and Nicole (Craig) nieces and nephews, Stefania, Alessandra, Brandon, Cameron, Alex and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Jason was a dreamer, a man of action and an impeccable mechanic. He dreamt of having his own business and in 2000 bought property in Elora, built a garage, and opened up Shortreed Auto Centre. Over the years he earned a reputation of being a fair, honest businessman offering exceptional service to his loyal customers. His motto was to always treat his customers like he would his family and his family was always his number one priority. In 2013 they sold the business, their home and the family moved west, eventually finding the home and property of their dreams on Salt Spring Island. Jay loved life and lived it to the fullest with a passion for Nascar, motorcycle road trips, camping, hiking, and boating. He could fix anything you sent his way. He was lighthearted, happy, kind spirited and a mischievous joker. Always smiling and oh, those dimples. Most importantly he always had time for everyone. Jason was generous and selfless with a heart of gold. A celebration of Jason's life in Guelph with family and friends will be held at a time to be announced at a future date. The family extends sincere thanks to Lady Minto Hospital and Salt Spring Island Health Centre for their caring compassion and kindness. Please honour Jason's memory by doing a good deed for someone today, tomorrow and embrace it daily going forward.



