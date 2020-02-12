|
On Monday, February 10, 2020, Jean Anderson passed away peacefully in Cambridge, ON in her 84th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Keith Anderson and great-grandson Hayden Evers. She is survived by her daughters Judy Anderson of Hamilton and Leslie Gordon of Cambridge, her son-in-law Dan Gordon, granddaughter Nicole Porter and partner Justin Evers and great-grandson Logan Evers, grandson Adrian Gordon. Jean was born in Wingham, ON and started her teaching career in Kitchener. After she was married, she moved to Etobicoke where she had many more careers. She left teaching to raise her children. Jean then went back to school and received a diploma in administration. She worked locally as the Head of medical records, was a dictaypist and excelled at shorthand. She job shared as a library assistant in a Toronto public school. She was a member of I.O.D.E. and had fun as a Red Hatter lady. She did her civic duty participating in two jury trials, a murder which she never talked about because that would be breaking the rules and a car accident insurance fraud. Our home was always a welcoming place for friends and family. She will be greatly missed. At Jean's request cremation has taken place. A celebration will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Alzheimer Society or your favourite charity.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020