Of Guelph, passed away peacefully at her residence with her family by her side on Monday, June 1, 2020 in her 85th year. Beloved wife and best friend of fifty years to the late Sandy McDonald. Loving mother of Gary and wife Michele McDonald, Brenda and husband Jim Waugh and Lynda and husband Paul Reinhart. Loving grandma of Ryan (Aleksa), Tyler, Alex, Brian, Kevin (Kimberly), Rebecca, Connor and Carlie. Cherished great-grandma of Bennett, Ava and Adeline. Special thanks to the nursing staff of Guelph General Hospital 6W, Dr. Bernard, Dr. Lostracco, Dr. Tremblay and Laura from Bayshore Nursing. A private family service was held at the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com. Burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Guelph. Memorial contributions to the Juravinski Cancer Centre Foundation or Hospice Wellington. A tree will be planted in memory of Jean E. McDonald in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.