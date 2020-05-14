Passed away peacefully, in her 95th year, with her family at her side, on May 10, 2020 at the Guelph General Hospital. Beloved wife and best friend of Earl (Dutch) (2010) and mother of Garry (Chris) of Kitchener, Terry (Chris) of Owen Sound and special mother to Diane Howse of Guelph. Fondly remembered and missed by grandchildren, Tyler, Lynsay, Micki (Jeff), Kelsey (Josh), Kate, Tabatha and great-grandchildren, Callie, Jordan, Eric and Kyle. Jeanne was the last surviving member of her generation. At Jeanne's request, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held in the future. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Jeanne's notice. Special thanks to the 5th Floor staff at the Guelph General Hospital and the staff of Arbour Trails, Guelph. Memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Jeanne L. Wellhauser in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 14, 2020.