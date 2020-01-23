|
Passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of Marielle. Loving father of Michelle Lynn (Allan), Laurie (Joe), and Jamie (Titian). Cherished grandfather of Kyle (Jamie-Lee), Alessia, David (Marilou), Jacob (Jess), and Dana. Dear brother of late Millie, Isabelle (late Luke), late Victor (late Rena), Colleen (late Bill), Norma (late Ron), and Dan (Cheryl). Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Jerome was Larger than Life: Tough on the outside and soft on the inside. Lived life with gusto & positivity on the dance floor, in the workshop and at the lake - always rarin' to go! A master mechanic & welder, he could make something out of nothing! Private cremation has taken place. A Funeral Mass for Jerome will be held at St. Joseph's Church, 409 Paisley Rd, Guelph, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Wellington, or to the Foundation of the Guelph General Hospital. Donation cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home (519-821-5077), or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jan. 23, 2020