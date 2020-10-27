Joachim "John" Guenther Hueniken died peacefully on October 24, 2020 at St. Joseph's Health Centre, Guelph, at the age of 92. Loving father of Iris, Peter (Gillian nee-Clark) and Andre (Jane Hudson). Cherished Opi to Adam, Luke and Kara. John was born on March 22, 1928 in Mecklenburg, Germany to Karl and Ruth Hueniken. He had 3 siblings: Maria, Brigitte and younger brother Horst. After the war, John's family lost their family farm in what became East Germany. Fortunately, John was able to leave East Germany and emigrate to the greatest country in the world, Canada, in 1952. John married Dina Schwerlinski in Germany in 1958 and they settled in Guelph, Ontario to raise a family. Loving brother Horst (deceased Feb 2020) with wife Gerda and family were able to emigrate later and live close to John in Ontario. John was a life long employee of Fiberglass Canada (now Owens Corning). John and Dina separated in 1972 and he made a new life for himself in his home on June Avenue in Guelph where he lived for over 35 years. John loved his children and grandchildren deeply and was happiest when joining in with family activities and adventures including skiing, hiking and biking. He made a yearly camping trip to Killbear Provincial Park in the summers until the grandchildren came along when he would join Peter's family every summer at Pinery Provincial Park. He loved the simple things in life: gardening, hiking, traveling the world (sometimes with daughter Iris) and visits with friends and family. He carried the infectious and loud "Hueniken" laugh and his positive outlook with him throughout his lifetime. A special thanks to Eleanor Morgan, a friend and companion who for years joined John for family gatherings, dancing and theatre outings. John was a volunteer and member of the Guelph Hiking Trail Club and St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He served on the boards of both organizations. After retirement, John and Eleanor for many years volunteered and delivered meals for the Meals on Wheels program. In his early eighties, John was diagnosed with Parkinson's (later amended to Lewy Body disease). He moved into the The Elliott in 2013 and into St. Joseph's LTC in 2016. His good nature and sense of humour made John a staff favourite. A special thank you to the friendly and caring staff at both facilities. John lived the Hueniken family motto: "Poco a Poco se va Lejos" ... "Slow and steady wins the race". Cremation has already taken place and a celebration of life will be planned for a future date. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Guelph Hiking Trail Club or the Bruce Trail Club. A tree will be planted in memory of Joachim (John) Hueniken in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest.