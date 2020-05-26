Seamlessly transitioned into the next life on May 14, 2020. She was the co-founder of Don Stephenson Insurance Limited (1958) and took great pride in being a successful business woman. She loved and is survived by her children, Jane and her husband Dave Cox, Don Stephenson and his wife Ruth Ann, Chrissie and her husband Tom Kraszkiewicz. Her grandchildren, Jason and his wife Karen, Sarah, Nolan, Tesha, Liam, Kieran, Mary and Ethan, her great grands, Olivia, Benjamin and Joseph, and her faithful 4 legged companion Maggie. Beloved Aunt of David Cox, Valerie and her husband Barry Slade, Rob Cox and his wife Alina. Predeceased by her husband William Donald Stephenson (2002) and sister Betty Cox (2014) Joanie was a strong, vibrant and independant woman who enjoyed listening to opera and classical music with the volume high that could be heard from the streets, 3 creams and a sugar, daytime Y&R, road trips to IKEA, and the magic of Wylana. She was proud of each and every one of us every second of the day, just because we are who we are. We know that Heaven is a beautiful place because it has our Mum, our Gran, our gg. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Joan's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph (519-822-4731) or online at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com&d=DwIDAw&c=KjisrLs2D0AXJmZjByAnZA&r=nMJcXs-B3sSmUecdW-r74WMjWuhj_J6gRI2gyU2Gm7I&m=wyyc_96_uSyVyE-NnBij0F4-V5QM1wJ5sGjX69_caMA&s=ska1UKXKB5BE52d6C1VCeDuF_DPqpFVTlBzzFMegYcM&e= Amazed and Forever Grateful. We Will Love You Forever. X0X0X ...
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 26, 2020.