Wall-Custance Funeral Home
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Guelph Curling Club
186 Woolwich St
Guelph, ON
Joan Marie WILLIAMS Obituary
Of Guelph, passed away at Hospice Wellington on Monday, February 10, 2020, at the age of 59. Beloved partner of Dave Horner. Loved mother of Christopher, Adam (Linda) and Bryan (Joy). Cherished daughter of Marie Martin (Fred) and the late Jack Williams. Loving grandmother of Dakota, Searra, Ava, Kolton and Maddison. Dear sister of Arthur (Janet) and Douglas (Lynn). Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at the Guelph Curling Club, 186 Woolwich St., Guelph on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. Remarks at 3:30 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com. A tree will be planted in memory of Joan M. Williams in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 14, 2020
