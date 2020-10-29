It is with deep sorrow and much love that we share the very sudden passing of John on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the age of 69. Beloved husband and best friend of Mary Jane (Ryan) Bourdeau of Guelph, formerly of St. Thomas and Ipperwash Beach. John was the devoted father of Andrea Neill (Todd), John Ryan Bourdeau (Caitlin Kelly), and Mary Kate Bourdeau (Morgan MacKenzie). His seven grandchildren meant the world to him. John was the proud Papa to Peyton, Gannon, Marin and Sophie Neill, Daniel and Ryan Bourdeau, and Maddison MacKenzie. He is predeceased by his parents Bill and Wanda Bourdeau, by his in-laws Josephine McRae (Ken), and Edward Ryan, his sisters Susan Moynahan and Becky Chapple and sisters-in-law Nancy Bourdeau and Patti-Jo Blake. John will be forever missed by his siblings Bill Bourdeau, Peggy Wright (Bob), Paul Bourdeau (Charlene), Pam Bourdeau and his brother-in-law Rob Chapple. John is also mourned by Mary Jane's family, Ned Ryan (Dee), Fred Ryan (Helen), Hugh Ryan (Barb) and Bob Blake. He was a wonderful uncle to his nieces and nephews and loved by his many cousins and extended family. Throughout his life, John fondly reminisced about his memorable years in boarding school at Regina Mundi College in London, where he made many lifelong friends. John was a respected educator for over 32 years, first with the Elgin Separate School Board and later with the London District Catholic School Board. He considered himself so lucky to have taught for the majority of his career at the "best" high school in St Thomas, St. Joe's. Coaching and mentoring kids was his passion. John was a trusted friend to many, and will be remembered for his quiet, selfless and caring manner. A good Ipperwash Beach sunset never got old for John. John would want to remind us to, "do small things with great love." Cremation has taken place, and due to COVID restrictions, a private mass with the immediate family will take place. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com
. Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website or on the "Remembering John Bourdeau" Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, friends planning an expression of remembrance are asked to consider Hospice Wellington in Guelph. A tree will be planted in memory of John A. Bourdeau in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest.