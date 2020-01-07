|
|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of my dad, John, on January 1, 2020 at the age of 81 after a courageous battle with Mesothelioma. John passed away peacefully at home holding his loving daughter's hand. John began his journey in the early morning hours of the New Year and has now arrived at his destination in Heaven in the arms of his beautiful wife Helen (2014) and the Lord. John was born and raised in Wallaceburg, Ontario. He was one of 10 children and the 7th child of Wesley and Marjorie (nee Maynard). John moved to Orillia in his late teens where he met the love of his life, Helen. They married in 1966 and had their only child Lisa in 1967, who will miss him tremendously. John will be remembered fondly by Lisa's husband Robert Canada, missed by his brothers Ernie and Roy (Debbie) and his sister Grace. Joh is noticeably missed by his fur grandbabies Scruffy, Max and Lexi, dad's special chubby companion. He is predeceased by his parents and his siblings George, Charlie, Alan, Frankie, Mary and Bobbie, his in-laws Frederick and Edith Butwell and brother-in-law Wayne Butwell. John will be remembered lovingly by his sisters-in-law Joyce Wood and Grace Dean and brother-in-law Winfield Butwell and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Dr. Stephen Keleher and Jessica (NP) from Hospice Waterloo Region, as well as the nurses from Care partners and Bayshore for helping provide excellent care in dad's final days. As most of you know, John was a hard working "Blue Collar" type of guy (jeans and t-shirts) as well as an avid Blue Jays fan, therefore the family are requesting that you dress casually, wearing your jeans, t-shirts, Blue Jays, and or Harley Davidson attire, as he loved motorcycles even though he only ever rode one once, to celebrate John's Life. Cremation has taken place as per John's wishes. A Celebration of John's Life will take place at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1 p.m., with visitation two hours prior from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hospice Waterloo Region, 298 Lawrence Ave., Kitchener, N2M 1Y4 (519) 743-4114, www.hospicewaterloo.ca. Cards are available at the funeral home (519)821-5077, or donations and condolences may be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com