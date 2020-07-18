Passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington on July 15, 2020, surrounded by his family. Loving husband to the late Frances Anne Johnson (2017). Beloved father of Christopher (Ann), Caroline Priamo (Larry), Jennifer (Gord Cook), and the late James John (1986). Awesome grandpa to Samuel (Taylor), Peter (Zoë), and Alec; Tim (Megan), Emilie Walters (Nick), Sarah (Erik), Andrea (Marcus), and Dianne (Jared). Super-awesome great-grandpa to Isaac Walters and Margot Priamo. John was pre-deceased by his sister Margaret (1940) and is also survived by his brothers Denys (Kim) and David (Veronica), and many cousins, nieces, and nephews all in England. John had a colorful personality and loved to dress for the occasion on just about any holiday throughout the year - his favorites were Canada Day and Christmas. One of his claims to fame was his collection of brilliant knee socks. Like his entire wardrobe, they were stored by color to ensure the socks matched the shorts!! He had many passions, the chief of which were gardening, family and faith. He and Frances were active members of St. George's Anglican Church during their life in Guelph and many of their extra-curricular activities revolved around church life and the church family. He managed to learn computers and texting on his phone in later life which allowed him to maintain contact with relatives far away. Texts from Dad/Grandpa were more like a short story and often included a "dad" joke!! Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home. A celebration of life will take place when this world allows because John's was a life to be celebrated. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Wellington, Guelph General Hospital, and Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. Cards available at the funeral home (519-821-5077) or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com