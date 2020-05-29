Passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington in Guelph, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, just four days shy of his 92nd birthday. He was the beloved husband of the late Betty (nee Moncaster). Proud father of Reverend Stephen Jones (Laurie) of Guelph, ON, Lyndsay Smith (Lloyd) of Maple Ridge, BC and David Jones (Adele) of Auckland New Zealand. He was the cherished grandfather of Jennifer (Mario), Dylan, Audrey, Aidan, Seth and Evan. He is predeceased by his son-in-law Allister MacAulay and his sister Elsie Young. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions to The Guelph Wish Fund would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 29, 2020.