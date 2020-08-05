1/1
John B. Finlay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Finlay, John B. Passed away peacefully at Huron Hospice in Clinton on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Moran). Father of Marcia and Liza and stepfather of Mark (Cathy), Brant (Dawn) and Kari (Kevin). Grandfather of Riley, Jenny, Brant, Emilee, Ella and 5 great grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. A private family service and interment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Guelph. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view John's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved