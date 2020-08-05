Finlay, John B. Passed away peacefully at Huron Hospice in Clinton on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Moran). Father of Marcia and Liza and stepfather of Mark (Cathy), Brant (Dawn) and Kari (Kevin). Grandfather of Riley, Jenny, Brant, Emilee, Ella and 5 great grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. A private family service and interment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Guelph. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view John's memorial.