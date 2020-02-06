|
Of Guelph, Ontario. Passed away February 2, 2018 at age 84. A light from our household is gone, a voice we loved is still, a place is vacant in our home, which can never, ever be filled. God gave us a beautiful Father, a Father who never grew old, always there with a helping hand, help us now to accept God's plan. We miss you now our hearts are sore, as time goes by we miss you more. Your loving smile, your gentle face, no one can take our Father's place. Your powerful presence is still so strongly felt and lovingly remembered forever by Joan and family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020