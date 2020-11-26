Passed away peacefully at Fairview Mennonite Home in Cambridge on November 19, 2020 at the age of 76. John is survived by his wife, Jane Carere and his two daughters, Brie Carere (Nick Candiotto) and Caitlin Green (Dave Green). He was the beloved grandfather to Jack, Olivia, Julia, Maya, Ella, and Annie. John was born and raised in Guelph and worked over 40 years as a contractor, as well as the owner of Royal City Squash Club. He also served two terms as a City Councillor with Guelph City Council. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed playing golf. A memorial service will be held next year. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society in John's name.