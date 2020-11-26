1/1
John Cosmo CARERE
Passed away peacefully at Fairview Mennonite Home in Cambridge on November 19, 2020 at the age of 76. John is survived by his wife, Jane Carere and his two daughters, Brie Carere (Nick Candiotto) and Caitlin Green (Dave Green). He was the beloved grandfather to Jack, Olivia, Julia, Maya, Ella, and Annie. John was born and raised in Guelph and worked over 40 years as a contractor, as well as the owner of Royal City Squash Club. He also served two terms as a City Councillor with Guelph City Council. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed playing golf. A memorial service will be held next year. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society in John's name.


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corbett Funeral Home Limited
95 Dundas Street
Cambridge, ON N1R 5N6
(519) 740-0669
Guest Book sponsored by Corbett Funeral Home Limited

