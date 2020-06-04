Passed away at Guelph General Hospital, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. John was the beloved husband of the late Irene (May 26, 2019) and loving father of Arthur (Dayna), and Edgar (Sarah). Dear grandfather of Sydney, Araxi, Alec, Siena, Bria, and Ella. John will be missed by his sister Nelly (Noric) Davidian Parseh, and brothers-in-law Eric Chilingarian and Seroje (Seda) Nersissian, his sisters-in-law Rose (Jenik) Shirdel and Janet (Dori) Shirdel; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sisters Helen Chilingarian, Mariette (Zaven) Simonian and brother David Davidian and his brother-in-law Zhorick (Judy) Shirdel. From his early years John was a leader amongst his peers and gravitated to sports and competition. He was a true competitor and put his heart and soul into it, no matter what the activity or game he was participating in. He was a strong character which showed in his life in every aspect, from protecting his kid sister to standing up for what he believed in as he was a man of principles and values. His entrepreneurship and hard work ethics started very early as while in high school he was working part time at the American Embassy as a telephone operator at the young age of 16. This was followed by many business ventures which made him the man he was today. John was a loving husband, excellent father, a good provider, a disciplined and generous person with a passion for competition. His laugh and sense of humour were contagious. Anyone who met him was instantly drawn in by his massive personality and would never forget him. Once you had his approval you were part of the family. He loved his sports, golf, skiing and tennis. All games, especially backgammon, but most of all he loved his family. He was a serial entrepreneur who was always looking for a good deal and opportunity. His legacy will live long through all his family who loved him and looked up to him. He was truly a one of kind person and the hole created by his loss cannot be filled with words. A private family interment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Guelph. As expressions of sympathy donations to St. Nishan Armenian Apostolic Church, 15 International Village Drive, Cambridge, ON N1R 7M5 would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.