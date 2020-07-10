1/1
John Edward (Ted) McCARTNEY
It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of Ted McCartney on July 7, 2020. Ted passed away peacefully at Caressant Care, Fergus following a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. Beloved husband and best friend for 53 years of Sharon. Loved father of Peter, Stuart, and Lauren (Doug) Pope. Proud Papa of Jack Pope. Dear brother of Anne (Marty) Bond. Ted was a scholar, historian, teacher, a kind and gentle man who had a special place in his heart for his autistic son Peter who will miss his Dad's quiet company. Ted was the recipient of Trent University's first Master of Arts Degree when it was still a very young university. The family will be forever grateful to all the staff at Caressant Care who gave him such compassionate care and always treated him with dignity and respect. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Ted's notice. Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of John E. (Ted) McCartney in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wall-Custance Funeral
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
