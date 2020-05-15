We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of John Ian McKinnon, "Moe", at the age of 60. John was a loving brother, father, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his children Marlee and Jack, his siblings Robert, Helen (Doug), Dale (Linette), Donna (Bruce), and Karen (Dave), and his nieces and nephews Hope (Paul), Morgan, Johnathon, Laura, Ross, Jake, Josh, Erica, Dylan, Haydn and David. John was predeceased by his parents Margaret (2014) and John "Jack" McKinnon (1982). John will be forever missed by Lynne and Jill Francis, Karen Hurson and Pat Craven. John will be remembered by many in his AA family, especially Paul and Lauren. We would like to thank the McCarthy family for all they did for John throughout his life. Moe was a passionate Chicago Blackhawks fan, goaltender, umpire and dear friend to many. A celebration of Moe's life will take place at a later date, when we can all gather again. John was a recipient of a double lung transplant in 2013. If you would like to make a donation as an expression of sympathy, the family would appreciate donations to the Trillium Gift of Life Network.



