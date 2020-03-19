|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of John Kolesar of Waterdown, at St. Peter's Hospital, Hamilton, on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary (Krivak of Guelph) for 58 years. Cherished father of Patricia Rathbun (Jerry) of Grand Blanc Michigan, and John Paul Kolesar (Andrija) of Burlington. Loving grandfather of Brandon (Liz), Alexandra and Liam Smith of Grand Blanc, John Paul and Maggie Kolesar of Burlington. Predeceased by his parents John and Mary, brother Bill and sister Alice. John was a member of Stelco 25 year Century Club and a life member of the Slovak Assumption Byzantine Catholic Church in Hamilton. He enjoyed many happy years with family and friends at their cabin in the Slovak Koliba Park. He will be missed by many cousins in Slovakia. John enjoyed following local Auctioneers to their auctions near and far. As per John's wishes there will be no viewing. Cremation has taken place. A family funeral will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Peter's Hospital 2W for their compassionate care of John, and a special thank you to Fr. J. Mucha. If desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Animal Adoptions of Flamborough would be appreciated. Vicnaja Pamjat Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 19, 2020