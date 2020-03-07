Home

Courageously passed away at Hospice Wellington, Guelph on the evening of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. John was born in Toronto on July 20, 1935 and moved to Guelph until his career with ScotiaBank moved him throughout Ontario. He is predeceased by his parents Hilda and Oliver and his brother Douglas. He leaves behind his loving wife Marilyn (née Mellow) of 62 years, his four children Paul (Klaudia), Nadine, Leslie (Marti) Lori, and six grandchildren Nicole, Ryan, Hayley, Mallory, Allan, Josh, and sister Margaret. John can be known for his love of sports, most notably in hockey, football, baseball and running. Later in years he took up golf and enjoyed a good game of bridge. The Mackay family extend its deepest appreciation to Hospice Wellington for their outstanding compassion and care given to comfort the entire family. Cremation has taken place. The family will host a celebration of life at the Guelph Country Club, 133 Woodlawn Road East, Guelph, on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Wellington, Guelph. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 7, 2020
