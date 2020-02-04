|
Passed away peacefully in the care of Hospice Wellington, on Sunday, February 2, 2020. John, in his 88th year, was the beloved husband of Stella for over 66 years. He was the dear father of Alice (Andy) Grelik and Henry (Anne). John was the devoted Dziadzia of Debra (Andrew) Bauer, Andrea (Christopher) Currie, Derek Malek (Brittany) and Ashley Malek. The loving great grandpa of Ava and Ella Currie, and Brielle Bauer. John was predeceased by his brother, Chester (Margaret). Uncle of Janice Boyer (Mike) and Marilyn Campbell. Great Uncle of Brittany Campbell. Resting at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin Street, North, Guelph on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 11a.m.-1p.m. A funeral service will be held in the chapel at 1p.m. Burial at Marymount Cemetery, Guelph. Reception in the Fellowship Lounge at the funeral home following the burial. The family would like to thank Dr. Adriana Popescu, Dr. Bonnie McCarron and the staff on 5W at the Guelph General Hospital. A special thanks to the staff of Hospice Wellington for their loving care of John during his final days. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a blood donation (https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.blood.ca&d=DwIDAw&c=KjisrLs2D0AXJmZjByAnZA&r=nMJcXs-B3sSmUecdW-r74WMjWuhj_J6gRI2gyU2Gm7I&m=HFzlqcPAuSWl68ohUgQ46a7I-6p_lualVHXpSA_d-gc&s=O9P6oh5sfZHsdGgLRJKtxXRDGNPipqubIitQdBR8odY&e= ) - the gift of life that gave John extra time with his loved ones - or a memorial contribution to Hospice Wellington to be made in his honour would be appreciated. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 4, 2020