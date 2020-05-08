At age 94 passed away peacefully at the Norfolk Manor, Guelph, May 2, 2020. John was a WW II Veteran serving in the Merchant Marine as a Communication Officer during The Battle of the Atlantic. After the war he returned to Guelph to work with his father at Gilson Manufacturing Co. for many years. When the company closed in the 60's he became a Corrections Officer at the Ontario Reformatory. He was a lifelong member of the Trillium Masonic Lodge. He was a founding member of RCSCC Ajax and a proud member of the Ajax Alumni. He was the son of George and Margaret (MacIntyre) Philips who immigrated from Glasgow Scotland in the early 20s. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Agnes 'Nessie' (Herron) and son Robert Bruce. John is survived by his brother George (Jean) Toronto, daughter Margaret 'Peggy' Adams, Guelph, son John (Sheila), Cole Harbour NS, grandsons, John Robert (Desiree) Edmonton AB, David (Brenda), Victoria BC, Scott, Guelph, Shawn (Emma), Sweden, granddaughter Carolyn Ingram (Craig), great-grandsons, Justin, Brandon, Owen, Isaac, Jeremy, Erik, great-granddaughter Julia. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his very good friend Laverine of thirty years whom he spent many days on the road travelling and enjoying life. Cremation has taken place, and due to the current social distancing restrictions, a grave side interment will be conducted at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Montreal (514-282-8545) or the Masonic Foundation Ontario (905-527-9105). Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 8, 2020.