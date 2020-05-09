John (Jan) SMITH
A husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, John was called home by the Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020 and will be deeply missed. Beloved husband of Grace Smith (nee Pennings). Loved father of John (Joni) Smith, Jo-Anne (Henry) Ruiter. Loving grandfather of Janine (Jonathan) Taylor, Johnathon (Megan) Ruiter, Alexis Smith and Dylan Smith. Great grandfather of Isla Taylor and Edith Taylor. John also leaves behind two brothers and a sister and their families in Holland. He will be missed by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends. A private family service will take place. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below John's notice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Wellington or Riverside Glen Long Term Care. A tree will be planted in memory of John (Jan) Smith in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
